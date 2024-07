Chelsea rethinking swoop for Aston Villa striker Duran

Chelsea are rethinking their swoop for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran.

Villa have granted Chelsea permission to hold talks with the youngster.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Chelsea are now slowing down negotiations with the player's camp.

Doubts over Duran's attitude have been raised, says the Guardian, with Villa chiefs now happy to cash in.

The Villans want £40m to sell the Colombian, which is also viewed as too rich by Chelsea.