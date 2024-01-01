Chelsea midfielder Gallagher calm about Villa, Spurs rumours

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher insists he doesn't want to consider his club situation while with England at the Euros.

Gallagher is being linked with Aston Villa and Tottenham.

But he said from the England camp: “I’m a Chelsea player right now and like I said I am just focused on England and the tournament.

“I have just been focusing on England, this is the most important thing right now for me, for the country and I just want to start the tournament now.

“It is not difficult, I’m in a very privileged position to play for England and be at a tournament like this and I couldn’t be happier with the situation.”