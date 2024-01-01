Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez on wind-ups: I never cross the line

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez has rejected criticism of his wind-up antics.

The Argentina World Cup and Copa America winner has created a firestorm with the French government over his taunts for Kylian Mbappe and his Les Bleus teammates.

But Martinez told the Guardian: “If you stay steady and don't insult anyone, any religion...I think you can do whatever you want.

"I don't swear, I don't insult anyone. I'm just trying to help my team, that's all. I always respect the players. I just want to win the match.

"I don’t cross a line, I never do."