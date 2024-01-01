Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd reach agreement to sign wonderkid from Guidars FC
Chelsea boss Maresca: We will try for new No9
Barcelona rethink Fati plans
Dante tells Man Utd's Antony to "persevere" after tough start to Premier League career

Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez on wind-ups: I never cross the line

Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez on wind-ups: I never cross the line
Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez on wind-ups: I never cross the line
Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez on wind-ups: I never cross the lineAction Plus
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez has rejected criticism of his wind-up antics.

The Argentina World Cup and Copa America winner has created a firestorm with the French government over his taunts for Kylian Mbappe and his Les Bleus teammates.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Martinez told the Guardian: “If you stay steady and don't insult anyone, any religion...I think you can do whatever you want. 

"I don't swear, I don't insult anyone. I'm just trying to help my team, that's all. I always respect the players. I just want to win the match.

"I don’t cross a line, I never do."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMartinez EmilianoAston Villa
Related Articles
Martinez explains signing new Aston Villa contract
Martinez pens new Aston Villa contract
Southampton boss Martin explains Archer signing