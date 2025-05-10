Aston Villa go cold on keeping Chelsea defender Disasi

Aston Villa are set to pass on keeping hold of Axel Disasi.

The defender joined Villa on-loan from Chelsea in January in a deal which does not carry a permanent option.

The Athletic says Villa paid £5m for the six-month loan, but for the moment, have decided against pursuing an outright transfer.

Disasi, 27, has lost his place in recent weeks and was left out of the matchday squad completely for last week's derby against Fulham.

As such, Villa intend to send Disasi back to Chelsea at the end of the season. At Stamford Bridge, Disasi will also be encouraged to find himself a new club this summer.