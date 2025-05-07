Arsenal and Chelsea handed Morgan Rogers transfer boost after Aston Villa PSR latest

Aston Villa may be forced to sell one of their star players due to PSR with Arsenal and Chelsea both interested in forward Morgan Rogers.

According to the Daily Mail, Villa will need to make one major sale before June 30th in order to remain within the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Advertisement Advertisement

Rogers, 22, has had a breakout season under Unai Emery, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists in his 51 games across all competitions.

Arsenal and Chelsea are both said to be monitoring the now England international, while Liverpool are also interested.

Villa were in a similar position at the end of last season, with their PSR issues eased by the sale of Douglas Luiz to Juventus.