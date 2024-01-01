Tribal Football
Benfica launch bid for Atletico Madrid attacker Felix as Barcelona dither

Benfica launch bid for Atletico Madrid attacker Felix as Barcelona dither
Benfica have launched a bid for Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix.

Felix is expected to return to Barcelona after last season's loan.

However, with Barca dithering, Benfica have stepped in for the Portugal international.

Correio da Manhã says Benfica have made a bid to buy 50 per cent of the striker's registration.

Their first offer was €15m - which was immediately rejected by Atletico.

However, Benfica are ready to raise the bid to €20m for 50 per cent of the player's rights.

Atlético Madrid is said to be demanding €25m to release Félix in such circumstances.

