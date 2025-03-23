Tribal Football
Aston Villa defender Bogarde aware of Ajax, Sevilla interest
Sevilla are eyeing Aston Villa defender Lamare Bogarde.

The Birmingham Mail says Bogarde is emerging as a summer target for Sevilla.

The youngster is also aware of interest from clubs in his native Holland, but insists he's happy at Villa Park.

He said while with the Holland U21 squad: “I have seen it pass by, yes. It’s great that a big club like Ajax is interested in you.

"Yes, with respect to Aston Villa, I am still under contract with them. My future will soon be more coming out. Right now, I’m just happy at Aston Villa. We will come to a decision together.”

