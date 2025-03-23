Forest in Juventus contact about Luiz deal

Nottingham Forest are lining up a move for Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Tuttosport says Forest want to set up a loan deal with Juve for the Brazil international - and the Bianconeri are happy with the initial terms.

Luiz only moved to Juve last summer from Aston Villa, but has struggled for consistency under coach Thiago Motta.

If Forest clinch Champions League qualification, it's suggested the deal will go ahead - and include a permanent option.

Should Luiz become available, Villa may also move to re-sign the midfielder.

Villa sports chief Monchi has stated this season: "He’s a playmaker. Every ball that comes out of his feet makes sense.

"After his farewell we invested well, but I would always take Douglas back, for any club. He’s very strong."