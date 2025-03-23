Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd plan to sell eight players including Antony and Rashford to fuel Bellingham move
Man Utd and Hojlund agree on sale plans
Galatasaray chief reveals Victor Osimhen transfer plan
Jonathan David reveals preferred destination amid Premier League interest

Forest in Juventus contact about Luiz deal

Carlos Volcano
Forest in Juventus contact about Luiz deal
Forest in Juventus contact about Luiz dealSOPA Images / ddp USA / Profimedia
Nottingham Forest are lining up a move for Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Tuttosport says Forest want to set up a loan deal with Juve for the Brazil international - and the Bianconeri are happy with the initial terms.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Luiz only moved to Juve last summer from Aston Villa, but has struggled for consistency under coach Thiago Motta.

If Forest clinch Champions League qualification, it's suggested the deal will go ahead - and include a permanent option.

Should Luiz become available, Villa may also move to re-sign the midfielder.

Villa sports chief Monchi has stated this season: "He’s a playmaker. Every ball that comes out of his feet makes sense.

"After his farewell we invested well, but I would always take Douglas back, for any club. He’s very strong."

Mentions
Serie ADouglas LuizJuventusNottinghamAston VillaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Waddle suggests Pogba should ignore Man Utd links: He’s never really done it in England
Liverpool, Juventus line up move for Atalanta striker Lookman
Bournemouth defender Huijsen: Juventus told me I had to leave