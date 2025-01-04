Aston Villa boss Emery: PSR stopping us improving

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery fears they face having to sell their best players to satisfy the Premier League's Profit & Sustainability.

Emery is eager to add to his squad this month, but admits it may involve sacrificing major players.

He said: "Of course profit and sustainability rules are sometimes stopping us in how we can improve, but the idea is to try to keep moving forward.

"Being in the Champions League gives us a better chance to do that, as does qualifying for the Europa League or the Conference League.

"We have to be intelligent. We have to use different ways to improve our squad.

"If we have to sell players, do it, but always with the idea of replacing them with someone who can improve us."