Villa linked with Vissel Kobe winger as Emery looks to bolster his squad

Aston Villa are being linked with the signature of J-League winger Taisei Miyashiro this winter.

The Midlands club are seeking to bolster manager Unai Emery’s squad after a mixed first half to the season.

The 24-year-old Myashiro scored 11 goals in the 2024 J-League season, while also scoring four in six AFC Champions League games.

Per Birmingham Mail, Villa are utilizing the relationship they have with his club Vissel Kobe.

The team is part of the V Sports group, which is a holding company of Aston Villa’s owners Nassef Sawairis and Wes Edens.

Vissel Kobe won the league for the second time in a row, while they also won the Emperor’s Cup.