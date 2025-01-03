Villa slap in offer for Flamengo right-back Wesley

Aston Villa are said to have put in a £12.5 million offer for Flamengo right-back Wesley Franca.

The 21-year-old uncapped Brazilian has been extremely impressive at his club side in recent years.

He has been a mainstay for the team since making his senior debut close to three years ago.

Per The Sun, the bid that Villa submitted was turned down by the Brazilian club.

They are holding out for a higher fee, as they see Franca as indispensable to the team.