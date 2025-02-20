Aston Villa boss Emery pleased after Liverpool draw

Unai Emery was pleased with Aston Villa’s display in their 2-2 draw against Liverpool but felt they could have taken all three points.

Villa responded to Mohamed Salah’s opener with goals from Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins to lead at halftime.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deflected effort in the second half ensured the Premier League leaders left with a point.

“I’m happy with the match we played and how we performed,” he told VillaTV.

“We’re in a new era, a new way.

“We’re not happy drawing at home, of course, we did against Ipswich Town on Saturday and again we repeated with a draw.

“I think the result was fair, because I think both teams were creating chances and sometimes dominating one team and then another team.

“More or less, over 90 minutes, I think the result is fair.

“But, of course, we wanted to win and the most important thing was we showed until the last minute how we were pushing, how we were attacking, trying to get a third goal.

“And we tried until the last moment, but the result is not enough.

“We can be happy with how we played, how we performed.

“Some players as well, how they’re progressively getting better with us. And recovering some injured players as well.

“We keep going, our focus now is Saturday against Chelsea. At home, we’ve only lost one match against Arsenal in the Premier League.

“But we’re drawing a lot of matches and we have to try and get three points.”