Mac Allister satisfied with Liverpool draw at Villa: A tough battle

Alexis Mac Allister described Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa as a ‘tough battle’ on Wednesday night.

Mohamed Salah gave the Reds the lead, but Villa hit back through Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins before halftime.

Advertisement Advertisement

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deflected strike secured a point for Liverpool in an end-to-end contest.

On the result, he stated: “Of course it’s not the best and we are a little bit disappointed with the result. But a point is a point, we have to take it and move on, because it’s going to be important at the end.”

On the game itself, he added: Yeah, I think it was a crazy game. Maybe we didn’t control the game as much as we wanted, we were not patient enough in some moments. But they are a really good team, they are very intense as well and very strong. We are happy with the point, let’s say, and now we have to keep working because we have really important games coming up.”

On the midfield tussles, he added: “I think in the midfield area they have really good players, strong players like (John) McGinn. It was a tough battle but it was the game we expected from the beginning. I think we played the way we had to play, and a point is a point, as I said.”