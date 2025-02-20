Liverpool boss Slot: No-one here happy with Villa point

Arne Slot praised Liverpool’s resilience after their 2-2 draw with Aston Villa, but admitted his side needed to be more clinical.

He acknowledged that Villa’s goals before halftime changed the momentum, forcing the Reds to work harder for a result.

Slot said he was satisfied with the fight shown but stressed that finishing chances better will be key in the title race.

He stated on the game being two points dropped: “The last thing. The only reason why we could, could, could be happy with a 2-2 is because they got the last chance of the game, maybe their third chance after scoring two. So, that could be the only reason that we would say, ‘OK, a point is good to take.’

“But for the rest, I think for everything else I am not happy with the 2-2. I wasn’t happy at all being 2-1 down at half-time – that didn’t reflect, in my opinion, the first half at all. But that’s the thing in football – if you concede a set-piece things can change quite quickly.

On his team having a dip, he added; “I think every game has its own story. I think in terms of performance we weren’t brilliant at all at Everton but for obvious reasons we were very unlucky to come away with a draw over there. Today, I liked our performance a lot – much, much, much more than I liked our performance against Wolves – from what I like the most: playing the ball, bringing the ball out from the back, creating chances. So, no, I don’t feel like that at all. I think if you go away at Villa that’s always a difficult fixture. If you start the season you say, ‘Oh, Villa away, that’s a difficult one, (Manchester) City away, that’s a difficult one,’ so performance-wise, not a dip at all today in my opinion, but you might disagree.

“And what we must not do, and have done a bit too often now, is that we don’t get what we deserve and if you look at all the chances, if you put them in a row from us and them, I think it’s clear which team should have won this game and we must not make a habit out of that because it happened a bit too much now. Still, we are eight points clear with Arsenal (having) a game in hand.”