Villa boss Emery tightlipped on Martinez exit rumours

Paul Vegas
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is tightlipped on the future of Emi Martinez.

The Argentina goalkeeper is said to be set to leave Villa this summer and has been linked with Barcelona and Manchester United.

Ahead of Sunday's season finale at United, Emery said: “He is so focused, he showed last week against Tottenham, he is performing very well now he is in his best moment.

“It is difficult for the team, it has been difficult for some players, for myself I was struggling five months ago with not enough results we achieved in that moment.

“But now I am so so happy with the individual responses of the players, how the team is focused in each match – as well some players with some speculation.

“But my only speculation is to play on Sunday, to be ready for Sunday and to get our best performances on Sunday.”

