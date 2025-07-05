Aston Villa and Chelsea cop major fines for breaching UEFA spending rules

Aston Villa and Chelsea have been fined for breaching UEFA's financial rules.

The rulings have been made with both clubs breaking UEFA's earnings rule.

If Chelsea or Villa show fail to show a positive transfer balance by the end of the summer transfer window, they could be prevented from registering players.

Chelsea have been fined €31m and could be fined a further €60m if they do not comply with the rules in the next four years.

Villa have been fined €11m, with a further €15m conditional on compliance in a three-year period.

Chelsea said in response to the ruling: "The club has worked closely and transparently with Uefa to provide a full and detailed breakdown of its financial reporting, which indicates that the financial performance of the club is on a strong upwards trajectory.

"Chelsea FC greatly values its relationship with Uefa and considered it important to bring this matter to a swift conclusion by entering into a settlement agreement."