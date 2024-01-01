Ashworth details plans in letter to Man Utd fans

New sporting director Dan Ashworth has addressed Manchester United fans after signing for the club.

Ashworth has come in from Newcastle United after protracted negotiations between the three parties.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now that he is in his new job to support manager Erik ten Hag, Ashworth outlined his plans and ambitions to the Red Devils.

He wrote: "There are also changes to the physical environment at Carrington as work commences on our season-long £50 million redevelopment of the training ground – evidence of our commitment to improving the club's infrastructure.

"This will require some adaptation this season, but all our teams – men's, women's and Academy – will maintain access to high-quality facilities, with the promise of a fully refreshed, world-class site once the project is completed."

"Delivering a successful women's team and a thriving, productive Academy are both key objectives of my job, and I have a strong background in both areas," he added.

"Women's football was an important part of my remit in past roles with Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion and the FA, and it will be the same at Manchester United.

"Women's football is arguably the most exciting area of growth in the global game, and we want to be part of that.

"Last season's FA Cup win was a fantastic landmark as our first major women's trophy, and now we want to build on that with Marc (Skinner), his staff and the players.

"Youth development has also been a huge part of my career, and I see it as a crucial element of success for any football club – but especially for Manchester United, where homegrown players have such a rich history.

"The success of our Under-18s during the 2023/24 campaign bodes well for the next generation of men's talent coming through, and the same is true on the women's side, with both our Under-21s and Under-16s finishing the season with trophies.

"Overall, my first impression is the scale of opportunity available to us at Manchester United as we review and refresh all areas of the club.”