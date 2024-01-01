Tribal Football
Ashby set for Newcastle preseason push
Newcastle United youngster Harrison Ashby is set for a pre-season opportunity this summer.

The right-back reported to Tyneside and has been training with his teammates.Per Chronicle Live, manager Eddie Howe was impressed with Ashby’s loan spell at Swansea City last season.

He has not yet played a game for the St. James Park club, despite having signed in 2023.

Ashby will be hoping that he can kick on at the age of 22 and show why he was so highly rated as a young player.

The Magpies’ preseason tour of Japan will be a good opportunity for him to get valuable minutes.

