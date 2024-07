Newcastle turn to Bayern Munich winger Gnabry

Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry is a target for Newcastle United.

Toon manager Eddie Howe is in the market for a new right-sided winger this summer, says the Mirror.

And Gnabry has emerged as a target.

The former Arsenal and West Brom winger could be on the move from Bayern after their swoop for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

Should he become available, Howe will be ready to pounce.