Ghodoussi says farewell to Newcastle and fans

Newcastle United departing director Mehrdad Ghodoussi has posted a farewell to the club and fans.

Ghodoussi and his wife Amanda Staveley are selling their shares in Newcastle and leaving their roles this month.

He said: "I just want to say a huge thank you to the fans and the city for embracing Amanda and me with such open arms.

"Your passion and support have made this journey truly unforgettable. You have played such an important role in our lives these last few years, and nothing will take those memories away.

"Newcastle will always have a special place in our hearts, and we will cherish our time there forever. I'd like to thank Eddie Howe, the coaching staff, the players, and of course our chairman, Yasir, and the PIF team, Jamie, and the rest of the Reuben family for being such great partners.

"Finally, I've seen all your messages, and I'm so grateful to each and every one of you. I'll always be a supporter and a proud member of the Toon Army. I will love and remember you all forever, and I know the club will keep achieving great things with your amazing support."