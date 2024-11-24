Arteta: When Odegaard plays Arsenal are 'different'

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was delighted with Martin Odegaard's performance in victory over Nottingham Forest.

Odegaard was outstanding on the day as the Gunners won 3-0.

Arteta said of his fit-again captain: "To have this kind of players in the team is always the right time. We talk about fluidity, understanding, chemistry, timing, he’s one of the best to do that. To manage the tempo of the game, when to slow it down, when to control it.

"Obviously he’s been missed. It’s good that we could sub him because he started to get tired and was fading a bit.

"It doesn't surprise me because I've seen him every day, how he looks after himself, how much he wants it, the energy that he puts in and the courage that he has to play in any circumstances. Obviously, when he's on the team, you can sense something that is different. It's difficult to put a finger on it, but it’s different."