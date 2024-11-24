Arteta happy to win landmark game for Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was happy to mark game No250 with victory over Nottingham Forest.

The 3-0 win was Arteta's 250th in charge of the Gunners.

He later said, “It’s a beautiful day, especially for me, because that’s a big number and it’s a huge privilege to be where I am.

“Everybody contributed to the game phenomenally well with a lot of fluidity and enthusiasm in our play, dominance, scoring goals and creating so many chances.

"Then when that wasn’t enough, we brought the subs and they also had a big impact to help us win the game. We scored three goals, kept a clean sheet, so a lot of positives I would say."