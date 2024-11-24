Nuno admits Forest "not good enough" after Arsenal defeat

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno concedes they were outclassed at Arsenal.

The Gunners won 3-0 on Saturday in a dominant performance.

Advertisement Advertisement

Nuno later said, "First of all, it was not a good performance. I will not say bad, but I think we did a lot of bad things.

“We came up short in all aspects of the game. Offensively we were short, and defensively we have to recognise we have conceded six goals in two games so we should be worried.

“We have to put it right immediately this week. We have to get back to being compact, solid and not giving too much time to individual players with such quality.

“Second half we were better when we had adjusted a little bit. We were better pressing. But Arsenal were very clinical and played good. They killed the game and it was a tough day for us.”