Paul Vegas
Arteta talks up Havertz chances of early Arsenal return
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says Kai Havertz could be back before the end of the season.

The Germany attacker underwent hamstring surgery in February and was tipped not to be seen until next season.

However, Havertz's progress is making great progress in his recovery and he could be back before the end of the campaign.

“Let’s see,” Arteta said on Friday. “Every injury isn’t the same.

“The mindset of those two though is very similar. Great injury history, great work ethic, desperate to get back playing as quick as possible - and a great medical staff as well to look after them. 

“So hopefully we can have him (before the end of the season), but let’s wait. Once you get to the last stage of that rehab, you can understand better how close or far you are to make that next step.”

