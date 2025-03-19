Merino reveals his Arsenal teammates asked him about Real Madrid's aura and atmosphere

Arsenal striker Mikel Merino has admitted that his teammates have asked him several questions surrounding Real Madrid ahead of their Champions League tie.

The Gunners take on Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League at the Emirates Stadium next month following an impressive 9-3 aggregate victory over PSV in the last-16 stage. Merino claims Madrid has been the main topic of Arsenal’s dressing room in recent weeks as players prepare what is the toughest game of the season.

“They ask me what the stadium is like, what the atmosphere is like, if the aura surrounding Real Madrid in the Champions League and their comebacks is true,” Merino told Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

“And of course, when (Real Madrid) have done it so many times, that’s the image people have of them.

“Talking about favourites is very difficult because the Champions League shows you that the details make the difference. There are three or four teams that can be considered favourites (to win the Champions League), but you can’t just pick one.”

Merino has been playing as an emergency striker for Arsenal since both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz picked up injuries. He is set to start in that role once again once the international break is over but will return to midfield for Spain after being called up by them for their Nations League quarter-final against the Netherlands this week.

Merino was also asked who he considers as favourites to win the Champions League but remained cautious and said he could not pick a single side.

