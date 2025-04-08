Van Dijk deemed a "serial offender" who should receive more red cards by former referee

Ex-chief of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited and former Premier League referee Keith Hackett has claimed that Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk should be handed more red cards for his antics.

Hackett claims the Dutchman has escaped multiple red cards in the last two seasons and should now be facing a ban for multiple incidents. One of these incidents came against Fulham last weekend when he caught Sander Berge with a flailing arm, something he has done multiple times this season such as against Arsenal’s Kai Havertz back in December.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Hackett believes that conversations between Liverpool’s captain and officials could play a huge role in him avoiding suspension which is a bold claim.

“One of the things we need to understand is that, one hour before a game kicks off, Virgil van Dijk will, with his manager, go into the referee’s dressing room and be introduced. He will then be seen as a bit of a conduit between the officials and the players in terms of behaviour.

“I just wonder whether the conversations between the referee and Van Dijk are fairly amicable and that the referees are falling into a trap. But there is no doubt as far as I’m concerned that this player has become a serial offender and match officials are failing to apply the appropriate sanctions.”

Van Dijk has been booked five times for Liverpool this season but has avoided being handed a red card despite his controversial arm swinging and shoulder-to-shoulder challenges. Hackett’s claim that the defender’s relationship with officials gets him off lightly is harsh but if he continues to produce controversial moments, the narrative may shift and fans could see the legendary defender in a different light.