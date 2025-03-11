Arteta on Arsenal's new sporting director Berta: He will take us to the next level

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to take on PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

Following on from last week's incredible 7-1 win over PSV Eindhoven, Arteta was back in front of the media to discuss the second leg which should be smooth sailing as they try to defend their 6 goal advantage. He first spoke about rotation which is likely to happen considering their lead and race for the title.

“It is unique but it's also understanding how the game was played a week ago and the fact that everything went in the right direction for us from the beginning. We're going to have to earn the right tomorrow to go in the same direction, so we’re fully focused on that.”

The Spanish head coach then provided some positive team news ahead of the clash which will please Arsenal fans who are used to bad news this season.

“Everybody finished the game against Man United with no issues, so I expect the same players to be available and Gabby for sure will be available as well.”

Arteta is currently without a traditional striker as Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus watch on from the sidelines, he was questioned on chance creation and how that can be improved to find the back of the net.

“There's always improvement and from the other day, we already talked about a lot of situations that we could have done better because the situations are there. It's about execution in football and that's why you can do X, and my job is to give the team as many tools as possible, reassurance and confidence that we can deliver again.”

Next, he was asked on whether the Champions League is the club’s last chance at silverware after they dropped points to Manchester United at the weekend.

“It's a competition that we have put in a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of energy. We're very consistent and winning tomorrow puts us in a very good position.

“We're going to carry on fighting to try to win every game, which is the only thing that we can do at the moment because certainly it doesn't depend on us.”

He was then asked if there is extra pressure to win this competition and if it would be a disappointment to finish the season without silverware.

“It's the demands that we put on every competition that we play. It's not adding pressure, it's the reality of where we are and what we want to deliver and we are very much conscious that the demands for this football club are to reach the highest level and win those competitions.

“We are not there yet and I think the way I describe failure, it will be very different maybe to yours or to somebody else's."

Questions then moved on to the summer transfer window, firstly on Martin Odegaard and how a new signing could help him create more goals.

“The spaces can be in different situations in relation to what the team does. It's not only about the space, but it also has to be created, not just used. To create it, you need threat behind as well to stretch things out. You need players that can fix more than one opponent as well. I think it's very important to create the spaces. There are various ways, we have different profiles of players. Unfortunately, we’re missing some of them, but they’re constantly adapting and willing to evolve the team.”

Then he quickly spoke on Oleksandr Zinchenko who has linked with a move away from the club.

“I do that with every player before we finalise the season, if possible, if we have time to do so, so everybody's clear on expectations from each other, clarity about how we're feeling about each other and how that relationship can continue is the best thing, and other things to do and discuss. I'm certainly going to have that discussion with all of them.”

Finally, he spoke on what’s important in a relationship with a sporting director as Andrea Berta steps in to his new role.

“The best one for me is that ownership, board and everybody's aligned that this is the right person to take us to the next level. That's the most important thing.”