Arteta speaks on Arsenal's search for a striker, Raya's injury and the Man City clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken in his latest press conference ahead of the clash against Manchester City this weekend.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta first spoke on the club's "rivalry" with Manchester City which has developed in recent seasons.

"Normal - it is two teams trying to win."

He then moved on to how crucial 3 points would be in the title race this season as they chase down league leaders Liverpool.

"It would be a big boost for us. Winning big matches is always something special. Every time we play a big match against our rivals, it brings something extra."

Arteta moved on to whether goalkeeper David Raya will be fit to face Manchester City on Sunday after suffering a slight knock.

"David we’re still uncertain. We have another session tomorrow. We have 48 hours so we will have to see."

Next, the Spanish head coach opened up about potential incomings as reports that the club’s bid for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins flooded in this week.

"I'm not going to talk about any individuals, we're actively looking to find a solution in that position and we'll see what the market brings."

Next, the Spanish head coach was quizzed on whether he is looking to bring in an experienced player or someone who can develop at the club.

"We don't really look at the market in those terms. We look at what we have in the squad, what we are lacking and who can bring something that can potentially make us much better.

"Regardless of age or the background they have is a real belief that a player can be really good for us."

When asked if it is a "must", Arteta said it is a top priority for the club heading into the second half of the season.

"We have the ambition and purpose to try to help the team, support the squad to be better and to finish the season strongly. We're actively trying to do that."

He was next asked about on the comments by Haaland after the last game, calling for Arsenal to stay humble.

"I don't take anything personally."