Luiz says Arteta should remain hopeful and believes Arsenal can win Premier League

Luiz says Arteta should remain hopeful and believes Arsenal can win the Premier League

Ex-defender David Luiz believes Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta should remain hopeful about winning the Premier League.

Liverpool's Arne Slot is currently leading the race, with Manchester City having won the previous four titles under Pep Guardiola.

Luiz, who won the Premier League with Chelsea, played for Arsenal under Arteta before departing in 2021.

This week, Luiz said: “Arsenal haven’t won the league already because there are other amazing clubs such as City.

“Guardiola has turned City into a machine but also Liverpool now with the new coach are amazing.

"Arsenal have to keep fighting . . . maybe one day Chelsea and Arsenal are gonna win the Premier League again.

"The mentality has to continue this way, with ambition. That’s how you achieve something special.”