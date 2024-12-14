Arteta opens door to Arsenal buying in January

Tribal Football
Arteta opens door to Arsenal buying in JanuaryAction Plus
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has opened the door to adding to his squad in January.

Arteta has had to juggle his selection in recent weeks due to injury.

Ahead of facing Everton this weekend, he said, "I never expect January to be super busy but some surprises always come. Hopefully the availability of the squad is going to be better in recent weeks."

On Gabriel Magalhaes's return, Arteta continued: "There is a possibility with one of them to be available. He trained today. It’s Gabriel."

On Riccardo Calafiori, he added: "We’re just respecting the times that the medical department has set. We monitor him every day."

 

