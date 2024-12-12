Arteta names replacement for Arsenal sporting director Edu who left to join Marinakis

Tribal Football
Action Plus
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has named his preference for the club’s next sporting director.

Per The Mail and other outlets, Arteta favors Roberto Olabe to replace Edu Gaspar.

The latter has left to go work for Evangelos Marinakis as part of his multi-club network.

Olabe is leaving Real Sociedad at the end of the season and is very highly rated.

Arteta wants someone who knows the game throughout Europe and will not be limited to knowledge of English players.

Dan Ashworth, Txiki Begiristain and Luis Campos are other contenders for the post.

