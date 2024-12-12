Arsenal could lose Partey for free this summer as interest from the Saudi Pro League grows

Arsenal could lose Partey for free this summer as interest from the Sadui pro League grows

Arsenal are facing the prospect of losing Thomas Partey for nothing in the summer.

The Gunners have not managed to get the midfielder to renew his contract.

Partey, who can sign with another team in the summer when his deal expires, can even talk to clubs outside England on January 1st.

Per The Mirror, there have been no significant discussions between Partey’s representatives and Arsenal.

Manager Mikel Arteta had played down speculation about the midfielder leaving on a free transfer.

He felt there would be “the right time” to have discussions about someone who shows “consistency at the highest level.”

Partey is said to have interest in him from the Saudi Pro League and top European leagues as well.