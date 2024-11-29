Arteta on Man City's and Arsenal's title hopes: Everything has to go almost perfect

Manchester City’s current struggles are not of interest to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard was asked about City being 3-0 up in the Champions League against Feyenoord, only to draw 3-3.

The Citizens have not won in the past six games, losing five of them in a row prior to that contest.

As his team prepares to take on West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday, Arteta told reporters: “What I have made of it is what they have done for nine years. I think that is what people have to talk about, how difficult it is what they have done for nine years consistently. And yeah, a bump, everybody has a bump.

“For them, it is very strange because in nine years they never had it. But that tells you as well the level and the environment that we are in, that everything has to go almost perfect.

“Performance has to be perfect, availability of your squad has to be perfect, things have to go your way and the opposition, the level is different, and it’s so hard to win.”

