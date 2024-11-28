Priske: I'm sure Slot proud of Feyenoord fight-back at Man City

Feyenoord manager Brian Priske has a message for his predecessor Arne Slot.

Priske, whose team managed an impressive 3-3 Champions League draw with Manchester City, took over from Slot in the summer.

Speaking about the now Liverpool coach, who is enjoying a great start to life in England, Priske had some kind words.

"I'm sure he's proud," Priske told Amazon Prime Sport.

"As an ex-Feyenoord manager, I'm sure he's following, I know that.

"We've definitely done everything we could to help him as well. He had a massive impact on the club over the last three years, he definitely gave me a good start as well, with a good team and Champions League.

"So I'm really happy that, hopefully, we can help him a bit, and he needs to do the dirty job at the weekend (against Man City)."