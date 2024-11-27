Tribal Football
Gundogan says Man City have "only ourselves to blame" for "inexplicable" results
Manchester City veteran Ilkay Gundogan has admitted he has no idea how the team can come out of their present slump.

City have failed to win in six matches, a shocking first for manager Pep Guardiola.

City were 3-0 up in the Champions League group stages against Feyenoord at home, only to contrive to draw 3-3.

After the match, Gundogan said: "So quickly after the game I don't have the answers.

"The goals we conceded are inexplicable, in terms of the way we conceded them.

"There is only ourselves to blame. The situation, I don't know, the way things are going right now, it is a bit inexplicable."

 

