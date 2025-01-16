Arteta on Arsenal's search for a striker: We're going to try, we're actively looking

Arteta on Arsenal's search for a striker: We are going to try, we are actively looking

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed they're actively looking for a striker this winter as their injury list continues to grow.

Arguably the Gunners' deadliest attacking threat, Bukayo Saka, has undergone surgery for his hamstring injury and is not due to return for at least three months. This is whilst Gabriel Jesus, who picked up form over the last few weeks suffered an ACL injury in the FA Cup third round which could potentially be the end of his season.

When asked on TNT Sports if Arsenal would dip into the transfer market to secure a new striker, Arteta was honest and admitted they are desperately searching for one.

“Yes for sure because we lost two big players - Bukayo could be out for three months and Gabby is going to be out for a long time too.

“We are going to try for sure. We are actively looking.

“We have lost two very important players, we have 14 players in the squad and we play every three days. So, we will try and let's see what we can get.”