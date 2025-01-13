Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal captain Odegaard: We must not disregard Man Utd quality
Barcelona president Laporta: Supercopa surrounded by avoidable controversy
Arsenal boss Arteta delivers fresh update on Saka recovery
Man Utd boss Amorim warns Mainoo on contract demands: You're not the finished product

Arsenal boss Arteta ducks questions about buying Gabriel Jesus replacement

Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal boss Arteta ducks questions about buying Gabriel Jesus replacement
Arsenal boss Arteta ducks questions about buying Gabriel Jesus replacementAction Plus
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted to having concerns about forward Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian striker came off against Manchester United in their FA Cup third round loss.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Asked if the injury may be long-term, Arteta stated: “Big worry, that’s my feeling. He had to come off on a stretcher with a lot of pain, touching his knee. It’s not looking good.”

He added on whether it was the same knee as before: “No, I think it's the other one. The worrying factor is the feeling that he had. When he had to come off and the pain that he was in.”

Asked about fan pressure to sign an out-and-out striker, he finished: “No, but I mean we miss from various ways, from different players. I understand guys that but I cannot love my players more and my focus, I’m very much focused on the ones that we have to perform at the highest level, that’s it, the rest is not in our hands, my hands.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueGabriel JesusArsenalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal line up offer for Barcelona defender Araujo
Man Utd, Liverpool following Wolves midfielder Gomes
Rashford absent from Man Utd traveling squad to London