EXCLUSIVE: Yakubu urges Arsenal to sign striker to boost title chances

African football great Yakubu Ayegbeni has told Tribalfootball partners Flashscore that Arsenal must sign a striker to have a chance of winning the Premier League this season, ahead of Liverpool.

The Gunners kept up their bid for the Premier League title with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

After being initially put behind by Son Heung-Min’s opener, Mikel Arteta’s side fought back to secure all three points with Dominic Solanke’s own goal and a strike from Leandro Trossard.

With the result, Arsenal have moved up to second in the standings, now just four points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

While not dismissing the possibility of the Gunners challenging the Reds to end their 21-year wait, the former Middlesbrough and Everton striker believes the club needs more firepower in attack to make it happen.

"This season is proving to be quite challenging. When you look at how Liverpool are performing, they're dropping points little by little. It's an opportunity for Arsenal to capitalise on that," Ayegbeni told Flashscore.

"We've seen in the past few seasons - last year, two years ago, and three years ago - Arsenal putting pressure on Manchester City. Right now, City aren’t in the best form; they're struggling.

"For Arsenal (to win the league), it’s just a matter of getting a striker. Once they do, I believe they can push Liverpool all the way to the end."

With Bukayo Saka sidelined by injury, Arsenal are actively looking for reinforcements to cover for the absence of their star winger.

The 23-year-old has undergone surgery for a hamstring injury and is expected to be out of action until March.

Arsenal’s injury list continues to grow, with Riccardo Calafiori, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ethan Nwaneri, and Ben White already sidelined. Despite this, ‘The Yak’ is confident that Arteta’s tactical approach can endure the pressure of the title race.

He continued: "You can see the way they control possession. With (William) Saliba and Gabriel at the back, they’re really solid defensively.

"The only thing they're missing is a player who can consistently score goals. I believe that if they get a solid number nine who can finish those chances, they have the potential to win the league.

"Right now, though, it feels a bit out of reach with Liverpool performing well. But if they solve the goalscoring problem I think it could be enough to make a real challenge.

"Also, injuries are part of the game, and while some of your key players may get sidelined at times, it's crucial to have others ready to step up and deliver."

More time to shine

Some Arsenal fans are becoming impatient with Arteta’s failure to deliver major trophies, pointing to the club’s high ambitions and the time the Spaniard has had to build the squad since succeeding Unai Emery.

However, the former Nigeria international believes the progress demonstrated by his former Everton teammate is clear, and patience is vital for achieving lasting success, rather than fans calling for his dismissal.

Ayegbeni added: "Arteta was unbelievable. I had the privilege of playing alongside him. He was a fantastic player, definitely one of the best I've ever played with.

"His ability to read the game was remarkable. It doesn't surprise me that he became a manager - he’s incredibly smart when it comes to football. Plus, he's a genuinely great person.

"He's been there for five years now. If you look at Liverpool, when (Rafael) Benitez was in charge, (Jurgen) Klopp came in after him. It took the Reds years to win the league after a 30-year wait.

"I believe Arteta can get it done. Just because Arsenal are not at the top right now doesn’t mean he's not doing well. There's no need to sack him.

"They should give him another season, another chance. If they get a striker, I truly believe they have the potential to win the league."