Arteta details why Arsenal defender White refused England return

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has offered more detail on Ben White's decision not to play for England.

New England coach Thomas Tuchel has revealed White is now ready to return after refusing to play for the Three Lions since he walked out on the Qatar World Cup campaign.

Arteta revealed: “What Ben did was very brave and not a lot of people would have done it.

“I was very involved in.

“I know how Ben felt and it was very clear for me the reason why he made that decision.

“It wasn’t about (letting the country down). It was about facing the situation and saying, ‘I can’t handle it now and I am not the best person to represent the country the way I feel right now’.

“So it was completely the opposite. What a lot of people would do is hide in that environment.

“Whatever the outcome, what I want is for Ben to be happy.

“Knowing Ben, he won’t be influenced by somebody else.

“And if they found that chemistry between Thomas and him, that’s great. If he wants to come and Thomas wants him, great.

“He has the level and the potential to achieve great things with the national team.”