Arteta reveals that he feels like a father figure for Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta faced the media ahead of their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium this weekend.

In Arsenal’s final match for more than a fortnight, Arteta could see his side move nine points clear of another Champions League-qualification chasing side. The title race looks to be over but momentum in the league will remain important to the Spaniard who is still aiming for silverware this season.

He first spoke on Myles Lewis-Skelly’s England call-up and if he’s been involved with Thomas Tuchel in recent months in what is a proud moment for him and the 18-year-old.

“Very proud. Very proud of him. It's a huge moment for him and for the club as well. One of our graduates getting the call for England, it's a massive thing, so very happy.

“No, but I'm sure that that will be the case, and Thomas is a top coach. I know a few people around him and the set-up in England, and I have no doubt that they will do the right thing with him.”

Ethan Nwaneri unfortunately missed out on the call up but Arteta says it is still a proud moment to be involved in the Three Lions youth side.

“Yeah, I think we all do because obviously we are involved in their development and we know that it's one of the biggest dreams that you can achieve as a football player and a really proud moment, so being part of that obviously is a great thing to do.”

The Spanish head coach then opened up on if it’s important to have an English core in the North London side, which is now filled with talented English players.

“Very important. I think culturally, I think because of our history and we're an English club, to have that DNA that represents us as a club and then having a lot of academy players as well, I think it's something very, very positive, so very proud of it.

“I think that's great. I think it attaches people to the football club, it makes them proud. I think everybody wants to see academy players and English players driving and being the face of the football club. I think it's really important and I think it has to happen organically, you can't force it, especially with those two. Now it's really good news because they are set to be where they are, they are doing great and there's a bright future ahead of them.”

Arsenal face Real Madrid in the Champions League Quarter-Final and Arteta admitted he cannot wait to face one of Europe’s most elite sides.

“Quite a fascinating draw. I think we’re going to play against the club with the biggest and most history in the competition and I'm very excited to play against them but before that we'll have to have big matches in the Premier League.”

Finally, he revealed that managing both Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly almost makes him feel like a father figure as he tries to guide them in the right direction.

“They are almost the age of my oldest son so yeah, just for that factor I can see a lot of similarities but both of them, they have a great family, a great environment and they are in charge of that part of the education. Obviously we have a big responsibility and a lot of things that are related to that as well but they are in good hands. We are here just to support and guide them in many other aspects and yeah, if they need something, they know that they can open the door and have that conversation.”