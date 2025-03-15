Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim on Man Utd's Heaven: I like his pace, he's good at defending, he is quite complete
Man Utd rocked as Chelsea clinch Quenda agreement with Sporting CP
France coach Deschamps reveals talks with Pogba about next move
Antony scores again as Betis sparkle against Vitoria to keep dream alive

England coach Tuchel reveals talks with Arsenal defender White

Paul Vegas
England coach Tuchel reveals talks with Arsenal defender White
England coach Tuchel reveals talks with Arsenal defender WhiteAction Plus
England coach Thomas Tuchel says he's spoken with Arsenal defender Ben White about a return.

White has rejected all approaches from the FA and former England coach Gareth Southgate about a Three Lions return after quitting the Qatar World Cup campaign midway through.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tuchel said of White: "He'd love to be back in the squad. I just think it's a bit too early now given the seriousness of the injury that he had."

He added: "We are honoured speaking to him, speaking to Ben, delighted that he's back on the bench. Now it's just a question of getting more minutes, more rhythm.

"He wants to be back."

Mentions
Premier LeagueWhite BenArsenal
Related Articles
Chelsea boss Maresca admits possession key going to Arsenal
Arteta declares Chelsea boss Maresca "a magnificent coach"
Arteta reveals that he feels like a father figure for Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly at Arsenal