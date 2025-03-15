England coach Tuchel reveals talks with Arsenal defender White

England coach Thomas Tuchel says he's spoken with Arsenal defender Ben White about a return.

White has rejected all approaches from the FA and former England coach Gareth Southgate about a Three Lions return after quitting the Qatar World Cup campaign midway through.

Tuchel said of White: "He'd love to be back in the squad. I just think it's a bit too early now given the seriousness of the injury that he had."

He added: "We are honoured speaking to him, speaking to Ben, delighted that he's back on the bench. Now it's just a question of getting more minutes, more rhythm.

"He wants to be back."