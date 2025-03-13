Zinchenko confirms his future at Arsenal is uncertain: If I knew I would tell you

Zinchenko confirms his future at Arsenal is uncertain: If I knew I could tell you

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko's future at the club is uncertain as his contract winds down this season and the summer window approaches.

Zinchenko will have one year left on his contract in the summer which looks to his last under manager Mikel Arteta who reports suggests wants to sell him this summer to free up funds for a defensive rebuild. Arteta revealed on Tuesday he will hold talks with the left-back in the summer who is a target for several sides including Borussia Dortmund.

The Ukrainian international has slipped down the pecking order at the North London side and admitted that he does not know what will happen in the coming months when the season is over.

“I don’t know yet to be honest,” he said, when asked about his future. “If I would know, I could tell (you). It’s still a long way to go until the end of the season.

“I think we are at the stage and the most interesting period of the season, where every single game is a final and you never know what is going to happen in football.”

The 28-year-old is a versatile asset which is always a desired ability especially with such a packed football schedule where injuries are frequent and cover is often needed. He can play in defense and midfield and spoke about how he is happy to start anywhere on the pitch under the Spanish head coach which could help his hopes of staying with the Gunners.

“Honestly, I am so happy to be part of this amazing club and team,” he said. “It is really a joy to be close to these guys.

“Whenever the team and head coach needs me, I am there. In any position they need me, I am there to help.

“Even if I will be in the stands, I will try to make an impact as much as I can, to push the others, just to hug someone, whatever! It is really a joy to be here.”