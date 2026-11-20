Arteta confirms Saka will be out for "four more weeks" in crushing blow for Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed Bukayo Saka will be out for at least another month.

Saka suffered a quad muscle injury during Arsenal's 2-2 Champions League draw against Bayern Munich back in October, and he has remained on the sidelines since.

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Arsenal are not rushing him back despite Arteta previously confirming that he was showing "some very good symptoms" behind the scenes.

As the Gunners prepare to take on Newcastle on Saturday afternoon, seeking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to eight points, Arteta handed a fresh update on Saka as he rests and recovers.

"He had another test, but it is looking like an eight week injury more or less, he's at four so four more weeks."

Noni Madueke is likely to continue deputising on the right wing against the Magpies who have just three wins from their opening ten games under manager Matthias Jaissle.

Arsenal's four clean sheets in their last four Premier League games is more than Newcastle have managed across all competitions all season. Arteta's side enter the clash as clear favourites despite being away from home at St. James' Park and once again being without Saka in attack.

Arteta's side have been victorious in each of their previous three Premier League meetings with Newcastle, including a 1-2 win at St James’ Park last September.