"Declan Rice will put pen to paper" with Arsenal but he is not in a "rush" claims Romano

"Declan Rice will put pen to paper" for Arsenal but he is not in a "rush" claims Romano

Declan Rice is set to sign new terms with Arsenal as talks surrounding his future continue.

Reports suggest Rice could become Arsenal's joint highest-paid player alongside Bukayo Saka as he hopes to extend his current contract, which expires in 2028.

Advertisement Advertisement

The England midfielder gave a positive update on his Arsenal future, ahead of the win against Spain, where he played a key role: “A new contract is hopefully on the horizon soon.

“I’m extremely lucky that I’m at a club like Arsenal, where my manager (Mikel Arteta) and my teammates put so much energy in me. I’m extremely lucky I don’t have to think about that stuff.”

Now, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has stated that "the negotiation is already advanced" as Arsenal work on "the final details of the contract and that Arsenal and Declan Rice are not in a rush for the announcement." This is because "the contract is already long and Declan Rice is not pushing to leave the club."

Rice has scored 22 goals of his own while setting up 36 more for the Gunners, who ended their title woes last season. Now, they sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League table as they aim to become champions once more.

The playmaker is one of nine Arsenal players whose contracts expire at the end of the 2027-28 season, a list which includes both Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber, who are said to be priorities for the club.