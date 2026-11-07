Arteta hails 'great example' Madueke for impact as Arsenal stretch lead

Mikel Arteta said Noni Madueke is reaping the rewards of dedication after his starring role in a 1-0 win over Hull that stretched Arsenal's Premier League lead to six points.

Madueke has made the most of Bukayo Saka's injury absence in recent weeks, and played a key role in the only goal when the Gunners finally broke down Hull 18 minutes from time.

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The England winger's shot was initially spilled by Konstantinos Tzolakis, with Martin Odegaard sweeping home the rebound.

"He's a great example for the rest of the group because before the first international break he wasn't playing," Arteta said.

"What he did is, instead of going on holidays, he went to Portugal and got somebody to train with him and got in better shape and condition and immediately he got back into the rhythm.

"You can see now he is full of confidence and trying things and getting past players, and he's impacting games with goals and assists, and we are very happy with that."

Arsenal were again guilty of a lack of killer instinct, with a single goal to show for 21 shots.

But a seventh clean sheet ground out a ninth win in 10 Premier League games this season.

Arteta's men have won all five league games since losing to Brighton just before the last international break.

"I think it is time to praise my players," Arteta said. "What they have done, not only today but after the international break, is remarkable because of the games," added the Spaniard.

"We kept generating chances, the final pass was missing or the last shot was blocked.

"We said at half-time, if this is the case, it will go all the way to full time, but at some point it would come.

"We have some great moments, we need to put the chances we are creating against the opponent into the scoreline. That is what we need to improve."