Arteta confident Arsenal ready for much-changed Champions League

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is confident they'll be ready for the Champions League's change of format.

The group stage has been replaced by a 36-strong single league – each side plays eight other teams just once, with four games at home and four away.

“Every game is going to be crucial,” Arteta told the club's website. “You want to finish as high as possible, and in order to do that you have to win every game. You can play against any opposition at any ground. That’s great and it gives you a great chance to see very early in the season, where you are, what your level is and how much you have progressed through the competition. Obviously, that’s going to be elevated to a different level.

“Yes, we’re going to have to prepare many more games. Our analysts and ourselves as coaches, we’re going to have very, very different demands. So we’re going to put things in place to try to be more efficient, to simplify the messages as well.

“Because the preparation of games is going to be really short, so we’re going to have to maximise that time to give as much clarity and belief to the players to go and execute what they have to do to win the game.”