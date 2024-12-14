Arteta: Saka must help Arsenal reach next level

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says Bukayo Saka can still move up another gear.

Saka produced a superb performance in the midweek Champions League win against AS Monaco.

But Arteta insists the England international is capable of more: "It is absolutely crazy, the way he consistently delivers every three days in various tournaments, and he will continue to do so.

"He is unique in what he does and he does it very consistently. Now we must try to reach the next level. That is the goal.

"We always set goals for our players, but it is also about understanding how we achieve those goals. If we have an idea for the player to reach 30 or 40 goals, we need a plan in place to give him the best conditions to achieve that."

