Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli to bid for struggling Man Utd striker who does not fit into Amorim's system
Man Utd will consider Garnacho offers
James and Rayo Vallecano ready to rattle Real Madrid
Real Madrid to bid for two Man Utd defenders in shock January move

Arteta: Arsenal must help Saka reach next level

Paul Vegas
Arteta: Saka must help Arsenal reach next level
Arteta: Saka must help Arsenal reach next levelAction Plus
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says Bukayo Saka can still move up another gear.

Saka produced a superb performance in the midweek Champions League win against AS Monaco.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Arteta insists the England international is capable of more:  "It is absolutely crazy, the way he consistently delivers every three days in various tournaments, and he will continue to do so. 

"He is unique in what he does and he does it very consistently. Now we must try to reach the next level. That is the goal.

"We always set goals for our players, but it is also about understanding how we achieve those goals. If we have an idea for the player to reach 30 or 40 goals, we need a plan in place to give him the best conditions to achieve that."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueSaka BukayoArteta MikelArsenal
Related Articles
Arteta opens door to Arsenal buying in January
Arteta names replacement for Arsenal sporting director Edu who left to join Marinakis
Premier League sides could copy Monaco's tactic to combat Arsenal's threat from corners