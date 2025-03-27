Arsenal receive massive Bukayo Saka boost ahead of Real Madrid clash

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has returned to first-team training ahead of their crucial Champions League clash with reigning champions Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old has been out injured after picking up a serious hamstring injury in Arsenal’s 5-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace back in December.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arsenal are hoping Saka will return to action in time for their crucial Champions League quarter final tie with Real Madrid in April.

Saka’s absence has coincided with a slight drop off in form for Mikel Arteta’s side, sitting 12 points behind Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title.

Despite being out for the past few months, the England international remains their most productive attacking player, scoring nine goals and providing 13 assists across all competitions.

The winger took to Instagram to share an image of himself at Hale End, captioning the post: “Hello again.”