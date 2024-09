Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has agreed terms over a new contract.

BBC Sport says Arteta has settled on a deal to 2027 with the Gunners.

Advertisement Advertisement

An announcement from Arsenal is yet to emerge.

However, it's reported Arteta has now committed to the Gunners with  his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

Arsenal, under Arteta, have finished second to Manchester City in the Premier League in the past two seasons.