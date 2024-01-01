Tribal Football
Arteta signs yet another Man City staff member in major transfer
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta cannot seem to resist signing players and staff from his old club.

The Spaniard has once again launched a raid on Manchester City this summer.

Per the Athletic, City’s elite development squad analyst Darren Rogerson is joining the Gunners.

He will be working with the first team at the Emirates Stadium, as Arteta rates him highly.

Rogerson is experienced in English football, having spent time with Sheffield United, Rangers and Derby.

Recently, Ben Chadwick quit City to become Arsenal’s head of analysis, while City’s ex-set piece coach Nicolas Jover also joined the club.

